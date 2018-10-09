The price of petrol is creeping up across the UK.
The average price of petrol in Surrey is now 132.4p per litre, over 2p more than the price in August this year.
According to PetrolPrices.com, drivers in Surrey could pay as much as 151.9p per litre at the most expensive petrol station within 20 miles of Guildford.
Those who want to save some cash should instead head to Asda in Woking, Staines or Slough to take advantage of the cheapest petrol in Surrey at 126.7p per litre - or use a £10 cashback deal to reduce the cost further.
If you are topping up at any major fuel station this week there is a way to get £10 off your purchase as long as you hold on to your receipt.
The offer is available at Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Asda, the Co-Operative, Esso, BP, Texaco, Gulf, Jet, Murco and Shell.
It works by signing up to cashback website Topcashback and unfortunately only works for new customers. If you have a receipt for petrol from any of the above fuel stations you can claim £15 back using the following steps.
How to claim
The deal is available until midnight October 14.
To redeem the offer, new members can follow these simple steps:
- Sign up to TopCashback for free via the deal link
- Spend £10 on fuel from any of the stated petrol stations and £10 cashback will be awarded
- Sign back into your TopCashback account and submit your receipt. This can be done by navigating to Offers > Snap & Save. Alternatively, you can submit your receipt via the app.
- Snap a picture of the receipt, showing the date and time of purchase, the petrol station name, and the item that is eligible for cashback. You can fold your receipt to show all of the required information
- Once receipts have been submitted, cashback will track in member’s accounts within seven working days and will become ‘payable’ within 30 days.