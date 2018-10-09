Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The price of petrol is creeping up across the UK.

The average price of petrol in Surrey is now 132.4p per litre, over 2p more than the price in August this year.

According to PetrolPrices.com, drivers in Surrey could pay as much as 151.9p per litre at the most expensive petrol station within 20 miles of Guildford.

Those who want to save some cash should instead head to Asda in Woking, Staines or Slough to take advantage of the cheapest petrol in Surrey at 126.7p per litre - or use a £10 cashback deal to reduce the cost further.

If you are topping up at any major fuel station this week there is a way to get £10 off your purchase as long as you hold on to your receipt.

The offer is available at Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Asda, the Co-Operative, Esso, BP, Texaco, Gulf, Jet, Murco and Shell.

It works by signing up to cashback website Topcashback and unfortunately only works for new customers. If you have a receipt for petrol from any of the above fuel stations you can claim £15 back using the following steps.

How to claim

The deal is available until midnight October 14.

To redeem the offer, new members can follow these simple steps: