The price of petrol is creeping up across the UK.
Especially during the summer months when day trips and travelling from A to B is crucial to make the most of the holidays.
Also, London is not exempt from being hit by more expensive fuel as recent studies show.
The average price of petrol in London is 130 per litre according to petrolprices.com, the same as the UK average.
Motorists could be paying as much as 132.9 per litre depending on where they top up.
The wholesale price for fuel is actually falling but prices in the UK have been steadily rising, meaning hard-hit motorists are increasingly out of pocket when it comes to forecourt fuel prices.
If you are topping up at any major fuel station this week there is a way to get £15 off your purchase as long as you hold on to your receipt.
The offer is available at Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Asda, the Co-Operative, Esso, BP, Texaco, Gulf, Jet, Murco and Shell.
It works by signing up to cashback website Topcashback and unfortunately only works for new customers. If you have a receipt for petrol from any of the above fuel stations you can claim £15 back using the following steps.
How to claim
The deal is available until midnight Thursday August 16.
To redeem the offer, new members can follow these simple steps:
- Sign up to TopCashback for free via the deal link
- Spend £15 on fuel from any of the stated petrol stations and 15 cashback will be awarded
- Sign back into your TopCashback account and submit your receipt. This can be done by navigating to Offers > Snap & Save. Alternatively, you can submit your receipt via the app.
- Snap a picture of the receipt, showing the date and time of purchase, the petrol station name, and the item that is eligible for cashback. You can fold your receipt to show all of the required information
- Once receipts have been submitted, cashback will track in member’s accounts within seven working days and will become ‘payable’ within 30 days.