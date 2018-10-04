Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A moped rider who robbed two people on the same day and crashed in a police chase has been jailed.

Kymani Goldson, from Vermont Road in Southfields, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison at Isleworth Crown Court last Friday (September 28).

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty on August 17 to two counts of robbery, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and possession of a knife.

One of his victims, who was robbed of his moped, lost his job as a result.

The court heard that at about 1am on Thursday, August 16 a delivery driver got onto his moped in North End Road, Kensington.

As he put the key in the ignition, three people on two mopeds drove past.

The two mopeds turned around and boxed in the victim. A knife was pointed into the victim's back and he was forced off his bike before Goldson drove off on his moped.

The victim contacted police and the tracker on the moped was activated.

Twenty minutes later, a moped courier parked his moped on Mitcham Road near Tooting Broadway station to collect a food delivery.

As he went to his moped he was approached by Goldson who threatened him with a knife and demanded the keys to his moped.

Goldson drove off with two other moped riders into Longmead Road.

The victim contacted police and again a tracker on the bike was activated.

Following a police pursuit, Goldson crashed his moped in the vicinity of Standen Road, in Southfields, while the other two moped riders drove off.

Goldson made off on foot but was detained and arrested. A large knife was found near to him matching the description of the knife given by the second victim.

On Friday, August 17 Goldson was charged and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court the same day. Goldson pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Friday, September 28.

Detective Constable Mark Cooper, from the Venice Investigation team, said: "Goldson identified his victims as courier drivers and targeted them for their mopeds, using the threat of violence to achieve his aims.

"Both of the drivers needed their vehicles to work, without which one of them lost his job as a result."