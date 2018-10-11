The video will start in 8 Cancel

The passenger of a Mercedez Benz which crashed into pedestrians has died after he was found with a gunshot wound.

Police were called at 2.43pm today (October 11) to West Drayton Road, to reports the car had collided with pedestrians and vehicles.

Three pedestrians were taken to hospital with minor injuries but the passenger, who had been shot, was pronounced dead despite treatment at the scene.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We sent an incident response officer, two single responders in cars and three ambulance crews to the scene.

“We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London's Air Ambulance.

“We treated four people at the scene. Three people we treated at the scene for minor injuries and took them to hospital. The other person, a man, sadly died despite the best efforts of our medics.”

Police have arrested the male driver on suspicion of dangerous driving.

James Carson, 26, told GetWestLondon between 10 and 15 police cars were initially at the scene.

“One woman was visibly distressed and crying, neighbours came out to put a blanket over her,” he added. He also said neighbours had seen a car go round a corner nearby and by the time they saw it again it had crashed.

In a statement provided to GetWesLondon, the Metropolitan Police said they were continuing to investigate the incident.

"Officers were called at 2.43pm on Thursday, October 11. A Mercedes was reported to have collided with a number of pedestrians and vehicles. None of the pedestrians are believed to have serious injuries.

"A male passenger in the Mercedes was found to be suffering from a suspected gunshot injury.

"The driver of the Mercedes stopped at the scene and is assisting police. London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service have attended the scene."

Road closures in the local area, including Uxbridge Road and West Drayton Road remain in place, the Met has said. Transport for London has also warned drivers in the area to expect delays with the busy routes closed while the police continue to investigate.

Follow our live blog on developments from the scene here.