Few people in this world can say they would jump into a frozen lake, shave their hair off or go on a hunger strike for money, even during a skint month, but those people aren't Alex Newby.

The 34 year-old Brentford born man, who is now living in Denmark, recently issued a challenge on the internet - stating "I will do almost anything for money".

And this is not money he will be spending on himself.

He is crowdfunding for a small children's centre called Feathers Tale, which supports vulnerable children and their mothers in Tanzania.

But why go so extreme for a small charity thousands of miles away? Well, he is in a rather unique position as he's no stranger to overcoming difficult struggles and coming out strong.

Addiction

Alex is a recovering heroin addict who was inspired to get clean from watching Feather's Tale founder John St Julien talking about his dream of a safe village for Tanzania's most vulnerable.

Alex became determined to get more funds to help them out, and thank them for changing his entire outlook on life, and he's come up with a rather selfless method to do so.

He's already been body slammed - or 'suplexed' - and sat in an ice bath for more than eight minutes all to earn more funds and yet he's still hungry to take part in more stunts.

He's currently planning to go 10 rounds with a prize winning female jui jistu fighter to help build his endurance and squeeze in a sky dive if he can too.

Alex is also going to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in a bid to raise £10,000 and has set up a Virgin Money page in the hope that he will raise enough.

In his latest stunt Alex convinced a bungee jump company to let him jump for free so that he could earn a just £5 towards his grand total.

Get West London caught up with Alex for a chat, and to answer everyone's burning question: "What on earth are you thinking, and just how far are you prepared to go for this?".

So what's it all been for?

Alex said:"This whole thing started about four months ago. I found out about the charity, which also helps rehabilitate children recovering from drug use, during my own struggle to overcome addiction."

"I was a heroin addict for many years, but one day I remember coming across these Youtube videos from a man who was setting up a children's orphanage in Tanzania.

"His teachings about mental health and mindfulness and helping others, it helped me get clean and now it's still helping me stay clean."

Alex finally hit his lowest point and the "bottom of his addiction" when he'd begun to lose those closest to him, he said the charity gave him a reason to be hopeful again.

According to him the tasks aren't just about giving his life purpose, they are about making it up to the people his addiction hurt and he's determined to show he's not about "looking inward" anymore.

In just three years, using social media as a platform, Feather's Tale rehomed more than 1,000 children and continues to care for 100 in the children's village.

Alex said that he wanted to do something for the small charity 'so he could see where his money would be making a difference", as even just £3 can feed a child for one week at the centre.

The mountain and the valley

Alex said the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro "symbolises his own struggle".

He added:"When I was getting clean I thought it was like climbing this big mountain, but now what I realise was I was just climbing into a valley and the real challenge still lay ahead.

"Raising these funds for Feathers Tale has changed my life. My whole life used to be about feeding my addiction and now my whole life is about fueling my recovery."

"Ghandi said 'be the change you wish to see in the world', and I want to be the change, I want to be the change to these children's lives."

In offering to perform stunts for as little as £5, Alex aims to show people that it doesn't take much to get the ball rolling and really change a child's life.

Whilst it might seem extreme to do such big stunts for so little, Alex feels grateful for every last penny he can raise.

He said:"Addiction can make you self obsessed but finding out about the charity, it's like now all I care about is helping others.

"One day when I meet the children all this has helped, well it will continue to give me the confidence to carry on doing good things and carry on climbing in my own life."

Endurance

Alex explained that he performs two kinds of challenges, "1,2,3 challenges that are quick physical challenges" and "endurance challenges like fasting or ice dives".

He says endurance is really his biggest challenge.

"Recovery is all about endurance and it's these challenges that will get me to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro and continue to get me to the top of my own mountain," he said.

"Lots of people message in and say I'll give you this if you do this, I also suggest my own ideas like I'll get body slammed if you donate just £5 being an example."

In one video Alex dived into an icy lake, described as being one of his toughest challenges yet.

What will you do next and how far are you planning/willing to go

Alex is hoping that after he finishes his climb it will "continue to change his whole outlook" on life.

He said: "At the moment I work in food service but I'm looking to get a job working in the charity sector and continuing to help other people.

"I want people to know about my past, I want to wear it on my sleeve for all to see, because I want people to know it's that honesty that keeps me clean, and that you can overcome that daily grind and achieve a state of peace in the end."

All we have to say to that (apart from wear a helmet and shin pads) is good on you Alex and don't stop trying to get to the top of the mountain.

You can check out Alex's fund raising page here and if you are interested in issuing him a crazy challenge his Youtube channel- here.