Three men were assaulted in what police have described as a homophobic attack just before the weekend.

Officers were called to Station Road in Wood Green, near the junction with High Road, at 4.30am on Thursday (October 4).

Two suspects attacked the trio in what police believe to be a homophobic incident.

One of the men required hospital treatment, but he was later discharged.

Detectives from Haringey are investigating and want to know if anyone recognises these two men, who they want to trace in connection with the incident.

One of the men is seen in both images, the second man is only seen from the back in one of the images.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone who knows the identity of either of the men, of has information that may assist the investigation, is asked to call detectives in the Haringey Community Safety Unit via 101 quoting CAD 969/oct04.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.