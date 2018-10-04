Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Schools in London have closed due to an invasion of false black widow spiders.

The four schools, which are within two-and-a-half miles of each other in Newham, east London, were shut on Thursday (October 4) so pest controllers can wipe out spider eggs before they hatch.

Pupils will be set work to do at home if temporary sites cannot be found before it is safe for the schools to reopen.

And for anyone worried about getting bitten - the pain is similar to a wasp sting, it is no more dangerous than that.

Rokeby School – closed until October 29

(Image: Google)

Head teacher Charlotte Robinson wrote to parents on Wednesday (October 3) after making the “difficult decision” to close the whole school, on Barking Road, until October 29.

In the letter posted on the school site, she said: “We have engaged a company to deal with and eradicate this pest, they have estimated that this will take up to three weeks.

“The safety and wellbeing of students and staff must be our priority so whilst I understand that this may be very inconvenient for you it is in your child’s best interest to remain at home and not at school.

“Please check the school website for information as I will reopen the school at an earlier date if this is possible.

“Your son will be set work to complete at home during the next few weeks using ‘Show My Homework’ [on the school website].”

Is a false widow spider dangerous? According to the Natural History Museum, the false widow spider does have a venomous bite. However, the venom is not particularly potent - it feels like a bee or wasp sting. The pain ordinarily lasts between one and 12 hours, and rarely for more than 24 hours. Any more serious side effects are most likely to be the result of a secondary infection, likely bacterial, if a bite wound is not kept clean. It should NOT be confused with a black widow spider, which has a much more dangerous bite. The three most common false widow spiders are: rabbit hutch spider

cupboard spider

noble false widow

Star Primary School – closed until further notice

(Image: Google)

Lisle Von Buchenroder, head teacher, closed the school on Tuesday (October 2) and says there will be an update next week on when it will reopen.

In a statement on the school website, she said: “I was made aware of an infestation of noble false black widow spiders which was discovered during a routine check by Newham’s environmental team.

“They believe that the infestation is contained to the outside of the building and that this needs to be treated immediately before the eggs start hatching.

“I want to reassure all members of our community that these are precautionary measures and that we are very lucky to have found out in time to take action to remove them.”

She added the school is looking for a temporary site and until then will set work to be done at home.

Lister Community School – hope to reopen by Friday (October 5)

(Image: Google)

Parents are told to check the school website for updates on when the school will reopen.

Head teacher Anthony Wilson said: “The school has been contacted by [Newham Council] to advise us that a number of schools in Newham appear to have infestations of false widow spiders.

“These spiders can bite humans, and the bite is unpleasant, although it is very rarely serious.

“Investigations suggest that there may be some of these spiders on our site, and we are therefore following advice from the local authority and will be closing the school as a precaution to allow a full investigation.

“There have been no reports of anyone at Lister being bitten by a false widow spider, if you would like further information on these spiders please check the NHS website.”

He added: “This stage we hope to be able to reopen on Friday [October 5], but we will of course have to follow advice provided by pest control.”

What the council says A Newham Council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a small number of infestations of spiders in Newham. Public Health England have informed us these spiders pose no serious health risk but can cause painful bites similar to a wasp sting. “These spiders only bite if mishandled or provoked. “Four schools have closed at the head teacher’s discretion to treat the infestation which includes fumigation, as these infestations were in a number of locations across the school sites. "We are working with the schools to ensure that children can continue to receive an education while their school is closed.”

Ellen Wilkinson Primary School – possibly sorting out a temporary site

(Image: Google)

The school has been closed since Tuesday (October 2) and is likely to be shut for most of next week as well. Staff are “actively looking” for an alterntative site.

Sue Ferguson, head teacher, said: “It was with much regret that the decision was made to close the school from Tuesday as the safety and well-being of pupils and staff is always our number one priority.

"It has now been confirmed that our spider infestation is noble false black widow spiders. This needs to be treated immediately before the eggs start hatching.

“I want to reassure all members of our community that these are precautionary measures and that we are very lucky to have found out in time to take action to remove them for the continuing safety and well-being of pupils, staff and all site users.”

She added: “I can only imagine the impact that this will have on all our parents and pupils and I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this is causing you.”