Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old man shot by Metropolitan Police officers 13 times is in a "critical condition" in hospital.

Six armed officers shot and seriously injured a man in Mandeville Street, Hackney in the early hours of Tuesday (March 20) after attending reports of an armed robbery of a vehicle near by.

An independent investigation into the shooting has been launched after the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on Tuesday morning.

According to the IOPC, officers responding to an alleged armed robbery of a vehicle recovered evidence linking the robbery to a house in Mandeville Street.

A number of firearms officers attended the address to detain one of the occupants when six of them shot a man and a non-police firearm was recovered from the scene.

(Image: PA)

IOPC Regional Director, Jonathan Green, said: "A young man is in hospital in a critical condition and my thoughts go to all those affected by this incident.

"Our investigators have been at the scene overnight and throughout today carefully overseeing the collection of forensic evidence and have attended post incident procedures where key witness accounts from officers were provided.

"We have also been provided with a large amount of body worn video footage some of which we have viewed and we will continue to do so over coming days to establish the sequence of events which culminated in this serious incident.

"We have been able to verify that six officers discharged their weapons a total of 13 times during the incident and can confirm that a non-police issue firearm was recovered from the scene.

"We will be conducting a robust independent investigation to find out the circumstances leading up to the firing of the weapons and the actions of officers immediately afterwards."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.