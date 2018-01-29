The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A two-bedroom home in south-west London and a year's worth of running costs could be yours for just £5 - and the money all goes to a good cause.

Property developer Tim Jones, director of London Welsh Developments Ltd, has decided to raffle off his Richmond family home to fund a school project in Kenya.

The beautiful two-bedroom Victorian cottage in Hampton Hill is moments away from Bushy Park, where properties its size are worth around £600,000.

The home has as a modern kitchen, underfloor heating, a patio and an upstairs bathroom among other features and will go for £5 to one lucky London House Raffle ticket holder.

(Image: London House Raffle)

Utility bills will also be covered for 12 months as part of the prize.

The proceeds will be used by the London Welsh Developments (LWD) Foundation to help build and run a school in Kenya.

Mr Jones says: "Hopefully we can raise more than enough money to cover the house and have some left over to put towards our project in 2019 to build a school in Kenya.

"We hope this is the first step in a long and very fulfilling journey for all nvolved."

(Image: London House Raffle)

The raffle is open to anyone and tickets are just £5.

Entrants are required to complete a series of three simple questions before their entry is submitted.

The raffle is open for 16 weeks (subject to change) and every penny that is made over and above the cost of the prize will be donated to the Kenya project.

You can enter the raffle here .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .