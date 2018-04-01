The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man was stabbed to death in Wandsworth in the early hours of Sunday (April 1).

Emergency services attended reports of an injured man in Ellerton Road shortly after 1am.

The victim, believed to be 20-years-old, was found stabbed at 1.10am just minutes after he left a nearby bar in Garratt Lane at 1.05am.

Despite the efforts of London Ambulance Service (LAS) crew, he was sadly pronounced dead at 1.55am.

Metropolitan Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command has launched a murder investigation into the fatal attack.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or who may have information about the incident is urged to come forward.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Homicide and Major Crime Command Detective Chief Inspector, Mark Cranwell, said: "Sadly, another family has been left devastated with the tragic death of a young man from an act of violence. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area to come forward.

"We know that the victim left a bar in Garratt Lane, SW18 at 01.05am and then seven minutes later he was found on Ellerton Road at the junction with Burntwood Lane.

"Did you see any vehicles or people acting suspiciously in this area at around 01.10am? Any information you hold, no matter how small, could prove vital to our investigation."

The victim's next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing and is currently in custody at a west London police station.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact the incident rood on 020 8721 4054, or call 101 quoting CAD 487/01 April. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .