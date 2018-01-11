The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 20-year-old man stabbed in the eye suffered "life-changing injuries" and may lose his sight.

Metropolitan Police have released terrifying CCTV footage that shows two men chasing the victim with a knife and a machete moments before he was stabbed outside a shop in Waltham Forest.

The Met was called to the Co-op in Hatch Lane, at 10.30pm on December 15 after members of staff reported a man had entered the shop with his face covered in blood.

The victim was found to have been stabbed in his left eye.

He was rushed to an east London hospital by London Ambulance Service where he was treated for "life-changing injuries" and later discharged.

He still requires numerous operations following the attack and it's believed he could lose sight in his left eye all together.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Police established the victim was attacked in Ashwood Road, by two men in possession of a machete and a knife.

According to officers the victim struggled with the men before being stabbed.

On Thursday (January 11), the Met launched an appeal for information and released CCTV footage and images of two young men it wants to speak to in connection with the attack.

One of the men is described as a white and aged in his late teens to early 20s.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

He was wearing a dark hooded top with grey shoulders, dark tracksuit trousers and grey trainers.

The other is described as a black and also aged in his late teens to early 20s.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

He was wearing a dark hooded top and grey trousers.

Detective Constable of Waltham Forest CID, Stephen Eyres, said: "This was a targeted attack. The victim was ambushed by two men who were intent on causing him serious harm.

"It was a particularly violent attack which has resulted in the victim requiring numerous operations on the injured eye and he could lose the sight in the left eye altogether.

"We are appealing for any information as to the identity of these two suspects."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact Waltham Forest CID on 020 3276 0947 or by Tweeting @MetCC.

Or to give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.