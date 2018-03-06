Forensic investigators remain at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Twickenham.

A woman in her 40s was found stabbed to death at a property in South Road, TW2, on Monday afternoon (March 5).

Police believe her husband and two children, aged seven and 10, were found dead shortly before 5pm the same day at Birling Gap seafront, in East Sussex - formal identification is awaited.

A murder investigation has been launched and a crime scene remains in place in Twickenham.

Metropolitan Police says it is not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths.

Reporter Goolistan Cooper will be reporting live from the scene in Twickenham .

