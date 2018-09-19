Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation has been launched after a a 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a street near the Underground station.

The young man was stabbed in Corinne Road near Tufnell Park station last night (September 18).

Metropolitan Police officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics were call to the scene just before 9.30pm and found him suffering serious stab injuries.

A Metropolitan Spokesman said they immediately provided the victim with first aid but after 30 minutes of medical attention, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, however a murder investigation has been launched under the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

The spokesman added: "A number of enquiries including the recovery of local CCTV footage, forensic analysis and appeals for information from the public are ongoing.

His next of kin have been informed, although police have not committed to formally identifying the young man. A post-mortem examination is also to be carried out "in due course".

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information that might help their investigation to call 101 and use reference number 8049/18Sep to provide information.