Two men and a teenager from Islington have been locked up for their involvement in a "spate of moped-enabled snatches".

Jack Burt, 22, of Britannia Row, and Jack Marsh, 21, of Canalside Square, were both sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court on February 6.

The teenager, 17, was sentenced at Chelmsford Youth Court on February 2.

He was handed a six month Detention and Training Order, a two year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) excluding him from Westminster and a £30 victim surcharge.

Burt and Marsh were both handed a supplementary two year disqualification from driving and a two year CBO excluding them from Westminster following their release from prison.

All three pleaded guilty to six counts of theft.

The Met said the thefts related to a series of moped-enabled snatches committed in Westminster, Hackney and the City of London in January.

The thefts were reported to police at 2.15am on January 2; at just after 3am that morning officers located two mopeds with three occupants in King's Cross.

The riders had initially failed to stop for police, and as a result both mopeds were stopped using authorised tactics and the occupants were detained and arrested.

Ten mobile phones were recovered from them - several being identified as stolen in robberies that had occurred on the morning of January 2.

All three males were charged with six counts of theft in the early hours of January 3.

