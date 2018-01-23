Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations were closed on Tuesday morning (January 23) due to a gas leak.
The Strand was also shut off by emergency services, and a hotel and nightclub was evacuated.
The leak occurred in Craven Street, near Charing Cross station, and emergency services put in an exclusion zone, which included the transport hub.
Some trains have been diverted to other London stations.
We'll keep you posted on how the situation is progressing with live updates.
Key Events
London Charing Cross delays extended
According to the National Rail website, normal service is expected to resume by 3pm.
Earlier statement
Here’s what the rail operators said this morning after the gas leak:
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Both Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations are currently closed owing to a gas leak in a nearby road.
“We will reopen these stations as soon as we have clearance from emergency services that it is safe to do so.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”
A Southeastern spokesperson said: “Due to a gas leak, we’re currently unable to run services into Charing Cross or Waterloo East.
“We’re doing everything possible to work around this and keep people moving, and will be running trains into other London stations, however there will be some unavoidable delays and cancellations this morning.
“Tickets will accepted on other services, including London Underground and the Docklands Light Railway.
“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and advise passengers to check before they travel by visiting our website, downloading our free travel app ‘On Track’ or visiting National Rail.”
Gas leak has been repaired!
Good news!
Gas company Cadent has confirmed the Craven Street leak has been repaired.
The road could be reopened this morning.
Charing Cross service delays throughout morning
National Rail says delays are expected until 12pm.
Waterloo disruption to last the morning
Expect delays
National Rail has warned commuters that trains may be busier than usual.
Trains being diverted to London Victoria and London Blackfriars may lead to knock on delays.
The rush hour traffic begins
The Strand is closed off to traffic and queues are building over Waterloo Bridge.
Are university campuses still open?
Calling all students at King’s campuses. There may be travel disruption but they remain open today - so plan your journey to get to those early morning lectures!
An eerie sight
There is spooky look about the Strand this morning. The road is closed to all traffic.
Not the usual morning hustle and bustle.
What we know so far
The headline news is that Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations are both closed. Here is what we know:
- A major gas leak on Tuesday morning (January 23) has caused Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations to close.
- The leak occurred in Craven Street, near Charing Cross station.
- The Strand was closed and emergency services put in an exclusion zone, which included the transport hub.
- Trains will be diverted to other London terminals.
- The disruption is expected to last for some time, according to Westminster Police.
Expect huge disruptions...
Southeastern has confirmed NO trains will be able to run to Charing Cross and Waterloo East.
Queue rush hour travel chaos?!
Huge gas leak in the West End
Morning, there is major disruption in central London this morning due to a ruptured gas main in Craven Street.
The London Fire Brigade posted on Twitter:
#CharingCross station is closed & #Strand is shut off due to high levels of natural gas coming off of a ruptured gas main in Craven Street, WC2. Please avoid the area & find alternate travel routes
#CharingCross station is closed & #Strand is shut off due to high levels of natural gas coming off of a ruptured gas main in Craven Street, WC2. Please avoid the area & find alternate travel routes https://t.co/BstLLR9N7Q pic.twitter.com/dAjOBWKpRm— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 23, 2018