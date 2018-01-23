The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations were closed on Tuesday morning (January 23) due to a gas leak.

The leak occurred near Charing Cross station and emergency services put in an exclusion zone, which included the transport hub.

Some trains have been diverted to other London stations.

We'll keep you posted on how the situation is progressing with live updates.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .