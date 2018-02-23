Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passengers aboard a service to London Victoria did a double take this week after seeing the usual "take care in wet weather" greeting replaced with the lyrics to Rihanna's 2007 classic Umbrella .

Everyone's favourite pop starlet and cosmetics tycoon turned 30 on Tuesday (February 20) and the Rude Boy 's (and girls) at the Southern Railway control room couldn't resist the opportunity to mark the day in style.

Whilst Ri Ri celebrated the big day with a star-studded bash at The Grille New York, according to Mail Online, back in the UK gestures were a little more understated.

Passengers were reminded not to forget their "Umbrella ella ella eh eh eh" when they alighted from the train.

A spokesperson for Govia Thameslink Railway said: "Our real-time passenger information system is managed from our control room. We use this to update passengers with up-to-date information while on-board our services.

"When we can – and it is appropriate in service – we like to add a bit of humour to our messages. This tongue-in-cheek message in particular carried the reminder for passenger to carry an umbrella during a day of inclement weather."

Liam Tighe, who was visiting friends for his birthday in Eastbourne, was on board the 18.50 service to London Victoria when he noticed the sign was a little off.

"Yeah, gave me a good giggle on my birthday. Yeah I'm a Rihanna fan, but my favourite song is what I wish I'd told the driver- Shut Up and Drive!".

"It feels great to share a birthday with someone as awesome as Rihanna, her music is so good!"

(Image: Liam Tighe)

With staff able to customise messages on the real time information system the only question that remains is whose next, and will they carry on making us feel like The Only Girl in the World or are they going to Take a Bow ?