An amber warning of snow has been issued by The MET Office for west London.

Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected from 2am on Tuesday (February 27) until 12pm the same day, accompanied by very low temperatures.

The warning joins a number of yellow warnings of snow which start in London at 4am on Monday (February 26).

Transport for London (TfL) has teamed up with local authorities to ensure London doesn't come to a standstill when the ' Beast from the East ' hits town.

Around 100,000 tonnes of salt will be used to help combat ice and snow threatening to disrupt public transport in the capital.

This is when you can expect snow in west London:

Yellow warning of snow:

Monday 4am-10.30am

Tuesday 12.05am-11.55pm

Wednesday 12.05am-11.55pm

Thursday 12pm-11.55pm

Amber warning of snow:

Tuesday 2am-12pm

