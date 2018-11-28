Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Will it snow in London this Christmas? Fans of a white festive season will be hoping that the capital finds itself blanketed in the stuff in December.

But as we know, it’s often necessary to head to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park to see a classic Christmas scene – we can’t rely on nature to let it snow (...let it snow, let it snow).

So is there any chance at all of a white Christmas in 2018?

Below we take a look at the long range weather forecasts for clues about the weather in the two weeks before Christmas on Tuesday, December 25.

Two dates to watch out for

There are two particular days already being earmarked as potential ‘snow days’ for Londoners, according to the AccuWeather forecast at least.

The firm’s website claims to be the world’s “most accurate source of weather”, so if you’re already doing a snow dance, that might be a good sign.

Sadly though AccuWeather is not forecasting snow for Christmas day itself.

Thursday, December 20, could bring a “bit of snow and rain” in London, according to their forecast.

While the morning of Sunday, December 23, could also have snow and rain in store.

Clearly a downpour of conventional rain would be a disappointment, so let’s hope for a flurry of flakes instead.

Here’s the full AccuWeather forecast for the two weeks building up to Christmas 2018:

Tuesday, December 11

Partial sunshine – Highs of 8C, lows of 4C

Wednesday, December 12

Considerable clouds – Highs of 7C, lows of 4C

Thursday, December 13

Rather cloudy – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Friday, December 14

Cloudy – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Saturday, December 15

Cloudy – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Sunday, December 16

Mostly cloudy – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Monday, December 17

Cloudy – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Tuesday, December 18

Clouds and sunshine – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Wednesday, December 19

Increasing clouds – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Thursday, December 20

A bit of snow and rain – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Friday, December 21

Partial sunshine – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Saturday, December 22

Sun and some clouds – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Sunday, December 23

Snow and rain in the morning – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Monday, December 24 – Christmas Eve

Mostly cloudy – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Tuesday, December 25 – Christmas Day

Mostly sunny – Highs of 7C, lows of 3C

Are there any other clues it could snow?

Another website willing to predict the long term weather is metcheck.com .

We took a look at their forecasts for places in the south, west, east and north of London to see if there's anywhere in particular snow seekers can go on the big day.

Croydon – south London

Met Check does not think there will be snow in Croydon, sadly.

Christmas Eve will be showery, followed by a “partly cloudy” Christmas Day, they say.

The website does, however, forecast some “sleet” – let’s face it, what we all know is a disappointing version of snow – for the morning of Tuesday, December 11, in Croydon.

Uxbridge – west London

Christmas Day in Uxbridge will be “fair”, Met Check reckon.

There’s not even a hint of sleet in the days before December 25, so perhaps Croydon has a more exciting forecast after all.

Islington – north London

Like Uxbridge, Islington will have a “fair” Christmas Day – which is nice in a way I suppose.

A sunny, dry day is better for a Christmas walk than miserable drizzle.

But it’s not quite snow and Met Check don’t think this prime north London location will see any of the white stuff.

Barking – east London

Unfortunately east London will not be a magnet for snow on Christmas Day either, Met Check predict.

The forecast for Barking is the same as that for Uxbridge and Islington – a fair December 25.

What is the Met Office predicting?

The Met Office don’t provide detailed weather forecasts a month in advance but forecasters do look ahead and summarise the general trends we might expect to see.

There are a few crumbs of hope in what their forecasters are predicting, but they certainly stop short of saying there will be widespread snow.

You might have to head up north, or at least up a hill, to find yourself a snow shower, in the Met Office view at the moment.

As Christmas gets nearer, though, more detailed Met Office forecasts might change their tune.

The Met Office forecast for December 12-December 26 as of November 28 says: “At the start of this period settled conditions should have developed across the UK, bringing some drier weather and lighter winds but also an increased likelihood of fog and overnight frost.

“However the second half of December will probably see a gradual return to breezier and much more unsettled conditions, with further spells of rain and strong winds, particularly in the north and northwest where there may be some hill snow.

“Temperatures should initially be below average, before trending back to normal and at times milder than average conditions by the end of the period.”

