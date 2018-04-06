The video will start in 8 Cancel

Five teenagers were stabbed and another left injured during a string of knife attacks which took place within the space of just 90 minutes around the capital on Thursday evening (April 5).

At around 7.05pm, police were called to reports of an assault in Ealing Broadway, near the HSBC branch.

Officers attended and found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab injuries. He was taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue, a police spokesman told getwestlondon.

Seven minutes earlier, officers received reports of a 13-year-old boy being stabbed in Gainsborough Avenue, near Little Ilford Park in Newham.

He remained in a serious but stable condition on Friday (April 6).

A police spokesman said: “Three juvenile males [have been] arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent after a 13-year-old was stabbed in Gainsborough Avenue."

(Image: Mia Rooprah)

Earlier in the evening, police were called at 5.29pm to East India Dock Road, in Westferry, and found a 15-year-old suffering from stab injuries at the scene.

He was taken to hospital where he also remained in a stable condition on Friday morning.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Shortly after the attack in Westferry, officers received reports of another stabbing incident in Grove Road, Mile End.

Two boys, aged 15, were rushed to hospital with stab injuries after the attack at 6pm.

Both remained in hospital on Friday in a serious but stable condition.

A 16-year-old who was treated for minor injuries was later arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit GBH.

A second person was detained on suspicion of attempted murder.

