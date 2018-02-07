The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 14-year-old schoolboy was pinned against a wall, kneed in the stomach and punched by an on-duty Safer Schools police officer during a playground game.

According to game organiser PC Kehinde Meshe, the schoolboy had been behaving in a "reckless and disruptive" manner, then refused to stop taking part in the game when asked.

The PC then grabbed the boy by the arm, it was alleged, and pushed him against a wall, before kneeing him in the stomach.

When the boy reacted by hitting PC Meshe in the face, the officer punched him back.

Staff at the Blackfriars school had to break up the incident, on April 29 2015.

PC Meshe, based within the Transformation Directorate at Metropolitan Police - the unit tasked with engaging with communities, faced a public misconduct hearing to answer the allegations.

His conduct breached the force's standards of professionalism, behaviour in respect of use of force, authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

He was served with a final written warning after gross misconduct was proven, the Met revealed on Wednesday (February 7).

"Having considered all the evidence, the panel, led by an independent chair, concluded that PC Meshe had acted without self-control and his use of force was wrong," the statement said.

"They accepted his previous good character and that this was an isolated lapse of judgement."

