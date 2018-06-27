Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luxury supermarket Marks and Spencer has recalled a popular chicken product over fears it may pose a health risk.

Customers have been urged to returned M&S Lousiana BBQ Chicken Flatties after it was found they might contain undeclared allergens on Tuesday (June 26).

According to Marks and Spencer, the chicken pieces might contain milk not mentioned on the label which means they could pose a risk to people who are allergic to milk or who have an intolerance to milk constituents.

The recall relates to 340g packs with a lot number of 00093408 and use by dates up to and including June 30, 2018, Manchester Evening News reports.

An allergy alert from the Food Standards Agency states: "Marks and Spencer is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

"The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

(Image: Food Standards Agency)

The retailer's notice says: "Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks and Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.

"Any customers in possession of this product who have a milk allergy or intolerance, or who wish to exchange the product, can return it to their nearest store where a full refund will be given."