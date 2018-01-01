Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four young men were stabbed to death in separate incidents on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

According to Metropolitan Police two teenagers and two 20 year-olds were killed in less than 24 hours in unrelated stabbings in north, east and south London on Sunday (December 31) and Monday (January 1).

A fifth man, in his 20s, remains in hospital in a critical condition having been stabbed in Old Street on Monday.

Three tragically lost their lives on Sunday and a fourth young man was fatally stabbed on Monday - another stabbed in same incident remains in hospital in a critical condition.

An 18-year-old fatally stabbed in Larmans Road, Enfield, at 11.30am on Sunday died in hospital that evening.

A 20-year-old was fatally stabbed in Memorial Avenue, West Ham, at 7.35pm on Sunday.

A 17-year-old male was fatally stabbed in Norwood Road near the junction with Station Rise in Tulse Hill at 10.40pm on Sunday.

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

At 2.35am on Monday police were called to reports of stabbings in Bartholomew Court, Old Street where a 20-year-old man was found fatally stabbed at the scene and a second male, aged in his 20s, was rushed to hospital suffering critical stab injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Four separate murder investigations have been launched in connection with the tragic incidents.

Commander of the Met's Territorial Policing Command, Neil Jerome, said: "There were thousands of officers on duty across London yesterday and throughout the night, all determined to play their part in keeping the public safe.

"I am grateful to Londoners and visitors to the capital who co-operated with police - both at major celebrations in Westminster and at thousands of organised and private events across London - to enable the vast majority of people to enjoy New Year's Eve.

"However, there were small groups who chose to engage in disorder and violence, and whose actions have had utterly tragic consequences."

He added: "It is heart-breaking that, at a time when so many of us are contemplating what lies ahead in 2018, four families are dealing with the grief of losing a loved one to senseless violence and the callous use of knives as lethal weapons.

"I can assure Londoners - and the families and friends of the four males killed and the fifth who remains in hospital - that detectives will work tirelessly to bring to justice those responsible for such despicable acts of violence.

"As we begin these investigations and the provision of support to four grieving families, days like this serve to re-enforce the determination of the Metropolitan Police to tackle knife crime and violence on our streets; especially offences committed by and against young people.

"I would urge anyone with information about these attacks, and more generally about anyone who routinely carries a knife, to urgently pass that information to police or Crimestoppers.

"If you've hesitated to do so before, then these four tragic deaths at the start of a new year may persuade you to act now to make London safer for your family and friends in 2018."

Five males have been arrested in connection with the murder in Enfield. There have been no arrests in the other three cases at this stage.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them via the Crimestoppers website: crimestoppers-uk.org.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .