A young schoolboy who hasn't been seen for more than a month could be in London.

Officers searching for 13-year-old Tyrone Powell say they believe he frequents Lewisham and a youth club in Wells Park, Sydenham.

Tyrone has not been seen since February 2 at around 1pm in Caterham, Surrey, where he is from.

It is not known what he might be wearing.

"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing," a spokesman for Metropolitan Police said, renewing the appeal to find him.

(Image: Surrey Police)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000, quoting 18MIS006823.

