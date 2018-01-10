The video will start in 8 Cancel

Images of two youths wanted in connection with a shop worker who died following an alleged attack in Mill Hill on January 6 have been released by police.

A murder probe into the death of Vijay Patel, who died in on Monday (January 8), has been launched by Metropolitan Police who believes three people were involved in the incident.

A 16-year-old from Brent appeared in court on Wednesday (January 10), charged with murder in connection with Mr Patel's death.

The same day, the Met released images of two more youths it wants to speak to in connection with the incident.

According to the Met, on Saturday evening three teenage boys came into the shop where Mr Patel worked and tried to buy some items including cigarette papers.

Due to concerns about their age they were refused service after they were unable to provide suitable identification.

(Image: PA)

Police were called to reports of an injured man in The Broadway, Mill Hill, at around 11.45pm on Saturday.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

There, seriously injured Mr Patel was found and rushed to a central London hospital, where he sadly died at died at 7.01pm on Monday.

Police describe one of the males they want to speak to as a black teenager who was wearing a red sweatshirt, black jeans and white trainers.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)



Police describe the other male as a black teenager who was wearing a dark coloured hooded sweatshirt or jacket and dark coloured jeans as well as wearing a Nike rucksack.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A Met Police spokesman said: "We are releasing CCTV images of two male youths who were in the shop and involved in a dispute on the night Mr Patel was attacked.



“It is vitally important that these two males are traced as they undoubtedly have information that could assist our investigation."

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with this incident.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the two males or their current whereabouts is asked to contact the Incident Room on 020 8358 0200, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

