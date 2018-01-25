The video will start in 8 Cancel

A sprinter has captured incredible head-cam footage of his successful attempt to outrun the Tube and it is AWESOME.

The #RaceTheTube head-cam video shows England touch rugby player, James Heptonstall, career through the streets of London and successfully outrun the Circle Line from Mansion House to Cannon Street.

The journey kicks off at Mansion House where Heptonstall sprints out the Tube carriage, leaving his partner in crime, Premier League coach Noel Carrol, behind.

Heptonstall then has a one minute and 20 seconds to beat the tube to Cannon Street - which he does!

The Wacky Races-style footage caught by Heponstall's head-cam as he charges through The City of London makes mega viewing and sky-rocketed him and Carrol's stunt duo, Epic Challenges , to viral success.

(Image: PA)

Heptonstall and Carrol are now both Adidas-sponsored and have gone on to do other #RaceThe challenges.

But as impressive as #racetheboat, #racethesubway #racetheboatrace are, #RaceTheTube remains a firm favourite and continues to provoke joy and amazement wherever it's posted online.

When Parody Twitter account Hold My Beer posted the video on Thursday (January 23) it received 105 comments, 1.3k retweets and 2.5k likes - proof that watching one man outrun the London Underground is as satisfying as it ever was.

