The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man shot with a police firearm in Hackney was rushed to hospital on Monday evening (March 19).

The shooting in Mandeville Street happened just before 11pm when officers attended reports of an armed robbery.

According to the Metropolitan Police a man was injured after a police firearm was used at the scene.

The man was rushed to an east London hospital from the scene by London Ambulance Service and an update on his condition is being awaited.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "At around 10.50pm on Monday, police were called to reports of an armed robbery of a vehicle.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"Local officers and armed officers attended an address in Mandeville Street.

"A police firearm was discharged and a man was injured."

An independent investigation into the incident was immediately launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

There were no reports of any other people injured in the incident.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.