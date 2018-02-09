Traffic is being held on the M25 near Heathrow Airport after a collision caused a van to career sideways across two lanes.
Emergency services are assessing the crash between a car and a van, between J14 A3113 Airport Way/Horton Road near Heathrow's Terminal 4 and J15 M4.
Traffic is building up on the M4 J4B exit slip road onto the M25 anticlockwise and on the M4 London bound between J4B and J5 as a result of the collision.
The M25 is stationary due to the accident while the van is pushed on to the hard shoulder and while recovery is on the way.
Emergency service have been approached for further details on the incident.
Traffic returned to normal
Traffic returned to normal, earlier accident on M25 anticlockwise at J14 A3113 Airport Way / Horton Road (Heathrow Terminal 4).
Google Maps traffic update
According to the latest Google Maps images, traffic is slowly returning to normal. Previously the traffic was standstill from J15 to J16 on the M25 anticlockwise due to the collision.
Van blocked two lanes
The van involved in the two-vehicle collision blocked lanes three and four just after the exit slip road because it was sideways.
Carriageway was closed
The carriageway between the slip roads had been closed while the van and car involved in the crash were pushed on to the hard shoulder.
Lanes reopened
The carriageway has now reopened with the vehicles now on the hard shoulder.
There is queuing traffic from J14 to J16 M40 on the M25 anticlockwise.
Lanes closed to remove van
Traffic is being held between J14 A3113 Airport Way / Horton Road (Heathrow Terminal 4) and J15 M4 while two vehicles - a van and a car - are recovered on to the hard shoulder.
The van was sideways across two lanes after the road traffic collision.
