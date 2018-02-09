Traffic is being held on the M25 near Heathrow Airport after a collision caused a van to career sideways across two lanes.

Emergency services are assessing the crash between a car and a van, between J14 A3113 Airport Way/Horton Road near Heathrow's Terminal 4 and J15 M4.

Traffic is building up on the M4 J4B exit slip road onto the M25 anticlockwise and on the M4 London bound between J4B and J5 as a result of the collision.

The M25 is stationary due to the accident while the van is pushed on to the hard shoulder and while recovery is on the way.

(Image: PA)

Emergency service have been approached for further details on the incident.

We will be bringing you all the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story as it develops.