A brand-new Lidl store is set to open in Two Rivers Retail Park in Staines as part of the supermarket giant's ongoing UK expansion ambitions.

The announcement comes as Lidl confirms it has exchanges contracts with Aberdeen Asset Management, securing the 1,459 square metre site.

According to a spokesman for the supermarket, the Staines store will include amenities such as an in-store bakery and longer-style tills.

Lidl UK's regional head of property Chris Young-Wootton said: “We are delighted to be opening a new store in Staines, which marks another milestone in our ambitious store expansion programme.

“We've seen incredible demand for Lidl stores across the country and look forward to offering our quality products and incredible value to shoppers in and around Staines.”

The discount supermarket chain has experienced continued growth in recent years, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel results showing a 10.3% increase in sales year on year.

The planned store in Staines will add to Lidl’s existing store portfolio of 700, and will form part of the company’s growth plans which will see it open up to 50 new stores a year.