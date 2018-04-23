Kate Middleton has given birth to a baby boy

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a baby boy.

Kate Middleton, 36, gave birth at the exclusive Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington after going into labour in the early hours of Monday morning (April 23).

Kensington Palace confirmed she had given birth to a boy, weighing 8lbs 7oz, shortly after 1pm, The Mirror reports.

The newborn prince is brother to George, four, and Charlotte, two, and is fifth in line to the throne.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, was present for the birth and it has been reported that neither he nor Kate knew the sex of their baby, so the arrival of a boy was a surprise to them.

A tweet by Kensington Palace, which provides official updates on the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, said: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11.01am.

"The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.

"The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and other members of both families have been informed and are said to be "delighted with the news".

A tweet earlier by Kensington Palace said: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier [on Monday morning] in the early stages of labour.

(Image: PA)

"The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."

Fans camped outside the Lindo Wing hoping she would have the baby on Saturday, the Queen's birthday. Parking restrictions were put in place at the hospital on Monday 9 April and they will expire on 30 April.

Kate's final royal duty before going on maternity leave was a visit to the Olympic Park for a SportAid event on March 22, followed by a Commonwealth Big Lunch and Commonwealth quiz.