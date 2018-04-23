The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Duchess of Cambridge is in "the early stages of labour" with her third child, Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday morning (April 23).

Kate Middleton, 36, arrived at the private Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington , as reported by Mirror Online .

She was driven to the exclusive maternity ward, where she gave birth to her older children George, four, and Charlotte, two, in the early hours of Monday.

Prince William is also at the hospital, Kensington Palace said.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London, earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.

"The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."

The baby prince or princess will be fifth in line to the throne, shifting Prince Harry to sixth in the royal succession, and will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's sixth great-grandchild.

Royal watchers will be expecting a swift delivery.

(Image: PA)

With George, the Duchess gave birth 10-and-a-half hours after being admitted to hospital, but Charlotte was born just two hours and 34 minutes after Kate arrived at the Lindo Wing.

Die-hard fans have been camped outside the front entrance of the hospital for several days in anticipation of a first glimpse of the newest member of the Royal Family.

The baby's title will be HRH Prince or Princess of Cambridge.

Favourite names at the bookmakers include Mary, Alice, Alexandra, Elizabeth and Victoria for a girl and Arthur, Albert, Frederick, James and Philip for a boy.

There had been speculation the Duchess would choose to give birth at home, the norm for generations of royal mothers, after two problem-free labours.

(Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

But she eventually decided to return to the London hospital where she had delivered her two older children.

The Cambridges have chosen not to know the sex of their new baby – a pattern they have followed throughout all three pregnancies.

Kate undertook her last official engagement on March 22 before going on maternity leave.

All you need to know about the royal baby

Where will the baby fall in the line of succession?

A great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, he or she will be born fifth in line to the throne, bumping uncle Prince Harry out of the top five into sixth place.

The Prince of Wales is first in line, followed by Prince William who is second in line, Prince George third and Princess Charlotte fourth.

Younger male siblings are no longer allowed to jump ahead of their older sisters in the line of succession.

Will he or she ever be monarch?

Unlikely. It's rare, but not unheard of, for a third-born royal in direct succession to become king or queen.

This Cambridge sibling will live their life happy in the knowledge they will not be expected to wear the crown, leaving that role to older brother George.

William IV, a Hanoverian king who ruled from 1830 to 1837, was a third child - of George III and Queen Charlotte. He acceded to the throne when he outlived his older brothers, George IV, who died without an heir, and Frederick, Duke of York.

What will the baby be called?

After picking the regal George and Charlotte for their first two children, William and Kate will not be expected to suddenly choose an unusual name for their third.

Alice, Mary, Alexandra or Victoria for a girl, or Frederick, James, Arthur or Philip for a boy are good bets.

Will they be a prince or princess?

Yes. The new baby will be an HRH and a Prince or Princess of Cambridge - thanks to the Queen who stepped in ahead of Prince George's birth to ensure all William's children had fitting titles.

Will they hire a second nanny?

Kate and William already have the help of George and Charlotte's full-time live-in nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

But Maria could be given a helper - perhaps a fellow Norland nanny - as she cares for the three youngsters.

William and Harry had two much-loved nannies at the same time when they were young - Barbara Barnes and her deputy Olga Powell, who later took the lead role.