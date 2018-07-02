Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most Londoners have been loving the heat wave but the capital's lawns have been suffering in the sun.

If your back garden is a dried out shadow of its former luscious self then this simple trick could help it get its green back.

A few days of sunshine may have turned your grass yellow but there is hope yet.

The grass may just be greener on your side of the fence if you follow this SOS guide to giving your lawn a much needed moisture kick, Cambridgeshire Live reports.

This is why your lawn turns yellow and how you can fix it

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

The first thing to do is to give your grass a deep watering. Early in the morning is best, to reduce the amount of water that evaporates when it gets hotter later in the day.

The type of soil you have will determine how quickly the water drains away - sandy soil, for example, may need more watering.

You're looking to soak the top four to six inches of soil - use a screwdriver to check how far down it gets wet.

Be careful not to water your lawn too frequently, as this too can have a negative impact - see below.

Once or twice a week when it is hot is usually fine.

Over-watering

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Watering your lawn too often means the grass will develop shallow roots, and won't be able to cope if the soil gets drier.

Also, if the ground is waterlogged, the roots won't get any oxygen and will die.

Over-watering will also cost you more on the water bill if you have a water meter.

How to fix it? Don't water your lawn every day, or if it is forecast to rain.

Grass that needs a watering will start to turn a blue-green colour, rather than the lush green you're used to. Your footprints will also stay visible for longer after you've walked on it.

Watering thoroughly but infrequently is the best advice.

Under-fertilising

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If your lawn is lacking in nutrients like iron and nitrogen, then it will start to look yellow.

How to fix it? If you've not fertilised your grass, then it is likely that it is lacking essential nutrients.

A soil-test kit can tell you if your soil is short of a particular nutrient, and you can use the appropriate garden feed to fix the problem.

Remember to always follow the instructions, and don't over-fertilise your lawn as this can do more harm than good - see below.

Over-fertilising

Using too much fertiliser can cause the grass to get scorched, and can do more damage than under-fertilising.

The nitrogen in fertiliser is needed for healthy grass growth, but too much will burn the roots and change the pH in the soil.

How to fix it? A long, deep watering can help flush the fertiliser through the soil and away from the grass roots. If only one area looks damaged, then focus on that. Repeat every few days until the grass starts to recover.

A good way to prevent over-fertilising is to get a soil-test kit. These kits test the pH level and nutrients in the soil, so you know you're only fertilising the ground when it needs it.

Animal urine

(Image: Salina Patel)

If you let your dog run out on the lawn, then it's possible that your discoloured grass is because it has been peeing on it.

Urine contains nitrogen which burns the grass - much like over-fertilising above.

This is usually most obvious if the yellowing of the grass is in patches, often near the borders.

How to fix it? Train your dog to only use a certain part of the garden - ideally where you don't have grass. Good luck training your neighbour's cat.

Spilt petrol

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you have a petrol lawnmower, and have spilt some fuel while topping it up, this can seriously damage your lawn. The petrol will kill the grass.

How to fix it? Always fill up your mower off the grass.