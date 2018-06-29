Dozens of firefighters are tackling a serious fire inside a flat in the 22-storey London tower block Grafton House.

Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers have been called to a flat fire in Wellington Way, Mile End, in east London.

A statement from the London Fire Brigade reads: "Half of a flat on the 12th floor is alight.

"The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken more than 90 calls to the fire."

Fire crews were first called at 12.28pm.

Firefighters from Bethnal Green, Shadwell, Stratford, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Photos and video clips posted on social media show flames and smoke shooting out of windows and a balcony on the 12th floor of Grafton House.

We will bring you the latest updates on the incident: