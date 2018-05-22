The video will start in 8 Cancel

A police officer who turned up to work drunk has been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police force.

Detective Constable Paul Palmer was "dishevelled, unsteady on his feet and slurring his words" after arriving for work at Peel House, Hendon on April 7 last year.

A public misconduct hearing panel on Monday (May 21) heard how DC Palmer had driven to Peel House while under the influence.

Colleagues smelt alcohol on his breath and decided to test him shortly after his arrival.

He still has 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the the legal limit is 35.

DC Palmer did not attend the hearing on Monday and was dismissed by the panel without notice.