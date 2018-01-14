The video will start in 8 Cancel

Concerns are growing for an elderly missing man from Barnet who is deaf and suffers with dementia.

William Battman, 81, was last seen in Goldbeaters Grove, Edgware, at around 2am on Sunday (January 14).

Mr Battman is white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with short grey hear, said the Metropolitan Police.

He was last seen wearing shoes with no socks, jeans and a black coat.

Mr Battman has medical conditions which require medication. He is also deaf and suffers from dementia so he may appear confused.

He is known to visit the Edgware, Edmonton and Totteridge areas.

Met officers are growingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information, or who has seen Mr Battman, is asked to call officers in Barnet via 101 or tweet information to @MetCC .

