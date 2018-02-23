The video will start in 8 Cancel

A prominent 'chemsex' scene drug dealer has been sentenced to almost a decade in jail.

Angelo Jardim admitted to six counts of possession to supply Class A, B and C drugs and was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Tuesday (February 20).

The 49-year-old, from Landor Road in Clapham, was given a nine-year and 10 months prison sentence.

He was arrested on September 15 last year by officers from Lambeth after intelligence suggested his property was being used to deal drugs.

They carried out a raid of his property and seized Class A drugs and around £13,000 in cash.

Jardim, who is originally from Portugal, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

During the raid, officers found Jardim had access to another address at nearby Voltaire Road.

This property was also raided by police who found large quantities of Class A and C drugs.

Following the case, investigating officer PC Francis Stanton unit, said: "Jardim was a prominent member of the chemsex scene, organising parties and selling drugs to a large amount of men he met on the dating app, Grindr.

"Previously a lot of Chemsex scene criminals were going under the radar and not being detected, however we are making significant headway in the way we catch these criminals.

“Not only do they break the law by dealing drugs, but they also have a negative impact on families, and communities, by getting people addicted to illegal substances."

What is chemsex? Chemsex is a term used in the United Kingdom to describe intentional sex under the influence of psychoactive drugs, mostly among men having sex with other men

It refers particularly to the use of mephedrone, γ-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), γ-butyrolactone (GBL) and crystallised methamphetamine

These drugs are often used in combination to facilitate sexual sessions lasting several hours or days with multiple sexual partners Source: bmj.com

