The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chelsea fan who invaded the pitch during Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Selhurst Park for a drunken bet told police "I've been a t***" and asked for them to just let him off with a ticket, a court has heard.

Sean Lawless pleaded guilty to invading the Selhurst Park pitch with a bottle of beer in what was described as a drunken bet.

Stumbling with glazed eyes after being arrested, he pleaded with police “just give me a ticket”, Croydon Magistrates' Court was told.

Lawless ran onto the pitch during the Premier League match on February 4, and paused to down a bottle of beer in front of Eagles fans before darting towards the halfway line.

The 23-year-old was then skilfully and forcefully rugby tackled by a steward and wrestled towards police during the early Sunday fixture.

While being taken away by officers, legless Lawless said “I’ve been a t***, I know, just give me a ticket.”

The boozed-up pitch invader did not even support either team playing, and is actually a Chelsea fan.

During Lawless's court appearance today (Thursday, March 8), a bemused district judge struggled to understand why he was at the match at all when trying to figure out which ground to ban him from.

Lawless, of Rutherwick Rise, Coulsdon, said: “Ban me from every ground in the country, I don’t care.”

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

A ban might be put in place after his actions during the game between the Eagles and Magpies.

Caroline Mungal, prosecuting, told the court: “The defendant ran onto the pitch and ran towards the halfway line where he is tackled to the ground.

"He had with him a bottle of alcohol, and went onto the pitch with that.

“He was taken off the pitch by stewards and detained by police. Officers said that he was drunk, was unsteady on his feet and his eyes were glazed.

“The defendant told officers 'I’ve been a t***, I know, just give me a ticket'.”

During the court hearing Lawless was shown a picture of himself cavorting on the pitch at Selhurst Park and pouring beer down his throat and over his face.

The pitch invader sat in the dock with his head in his hands when the picture was displayed, then raised his head in a smile of disbelief.

It was said that just prior to him hopping over the hoardings and downing the beer, he had made some form of bet with a friend.

(Image: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)

Lawless was asked by District Judge Susie Holdham what his mother – who he lives with – would think of his drunken actions. He replied: “I don’t know.”

She then asked if he supported Crystal Palace, and there was some reluctance from the defence to answer with who he supported.

Mrs Holdham continued: “He’s not a Newcastle fan, I don’t believe that.”

It was finally stated that Lawless in fact supported Chelsea.

District Judge Holdham said: “What’s he doing at a Crystal Palace Newcastle match?”

It was then considered, in light of his support, whether it would be better to ban him from Selhurst Park or Stamford Bridge.

A parka-wearing Lawless murmured from the dock “ban me from every ground in the country, I don’t care”.

He pleaded guilty to one count of going onto the playing area at a football match.

Sentencing was adjourned until March 29.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.