Harrowing CCTV footage, released by the Metropolitan Police, shows how Mujahid Arshid transported a chest freezer before using it as storage for his niece's body in a Kingston-home .

Arshid, 33, of Homefield Gardens, Mitcham, was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years for the murder of Celine Dookhran, 20, at the Old Bailey on Wednesday (February 14) and the rape and attempted murder of a second woman.

The CCTV, which was shown in court, shows the moment when Celine and the second woman were transported from Arshid's Mitcham-home to a Kingston house he was renovating, in Coombe Lane West, under the tarpaulin of his vehicle.

Footage showed him purchasing a drink at a petrol station in Folkestone before heading to a nearby Holiday Inn.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Price, of Metropolitan Police, said: "This was a sexually motivated attack of unspeakable violence and horror which ended in one murder, with a second surviving victim suffering serious injuries and ongoing trauma."

After coming to terms with what he done, Arshid called a relative who, after seeing the injuries to the second victim, took her from Arshid's car to hospital.

Afterwards, Arshid drove home where he spoke to his wife while gathering belongings and his passport. CCTV footage, released by Metropolitan Police, showed Arshid waiting for a train from New Malden before travelling to Folkestone, in Kent.

Kingston Murder Trial Verdicts Mujahid Arshid, 33, of Homesfield Gardens, Mitcham: Murder - GUILTY

Attempted murder - GUILTY

Sexual assault - GUILTY

Assault by penetration - GUILTY

Two counts of kidnap - GUILTY

Two counts of rape - GUILTY Vincent Tappu, 28, of Spencer Road, Ealing: Two counts of kidnap - NOT GUILTY

One count of possession of a firearm - NOT GUILTY

When he was arrested, Arshid was carrying a key to the padlock on the freezer and was found with purses belonging to the two victims.

A post-mortem examination at Kingston Mortuary gave Celine's cause of death as an incised wound to the neck.

The investigation revealed Arshid spent three weeks prior to the incident planning how he could abduct his niece Celine and the second victim.

