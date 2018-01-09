The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twenty-one firefighters are dealing with a blaze at a block of flats in Battersea.

London Fire Brigade said at 8.48am that four appliances have been sent to the fire in Thessaly Road, on the Patmore Estate, on Tuesday morning (January 9).

"Part of a first floor flat is currently alight," the Brigade tweeted.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates as we have them.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

(Image: @RandomSarahUK)

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .