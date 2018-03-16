The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was slashed across the arm near Kings Cross Station on Thursday evening (March 15), according to Metropolitan Police.

A 36-year-old man was seen speaking to two others in Pentonville Road when an argument reportedly broke out and he was knifed.

Armed officers attended reports of a man with a knife in York Way at the junction with Caledonian Street at 10.50pm.

Emergency services called to the scene found the 36-year-old victim inside King's Cross with stab wounds and an arm injury.

He was taken to hospital from with non life-threatening injuries.

(Image: PA)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 10.50pm on Thursday (March 15) to reports of a man in possession of knife in York Way at the junction with Caledonian Street.

"Officers, including firearms officers, and colleagues from British Transport Police attended. A man was found inside Kings Cross Railway Station suffering from knife slash injuries and an arm injury."

Police believe the man was attacked in Pentonville Road at the junction with Caledonian Road.

Police launched an appeal to find two men wanted in connection with the attack.

One is described as six foot tall, of slim build and was seen wearing a black tracksuit with cream/yellow trainers.

The second is described as South-American, 6ft 2in, of slim build and wearing a grey tracksuit.

They are both believed to be between 24 to 30 years-old.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.