Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Walthamstow on Monday night (April 2) has been named by police as Amaan Shakoor.

The teenager, from Leyton, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition at around 10pm on Monday after being found in Markhouse Road with a gunshot injury.

Amaan died in hospital at 5.45pm on Tuesday (April 3) with his family by his side.

Police officers found Amaan with a 15-year-old boy who was also hurt. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries in an east London hospital.

Amaan's family are now being supported by specialist officers as they come to terms with the death of their loved one.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes, from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, is leading a murder investigation and said: “ Serious violence on London's streets cannot be abided."

(Image: Met Police)

He added: “This is a tragic murder of a young man which has shocked the local community and the rest of London, and our thoughts are with the victim's family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would like to assure the local community that my officers and those in the borough are working very hard to piece together what happened and identify those responsible for this violent incident which resulted in a teenager tragically being killed and another seriously injured."

There are a number of leads that we are following up on and we are aware of speculation regarding the circumstance of this murder," DCI Holmes continued.

“At this very early stage, I am keeping an open mind and I would urge anyone who witnessed this attack, or has any information about the murder, to come forward and contact us via the incident room."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or via 101, quoting reference 6727/02 April, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.