There’s nothing better than a barbecue when it’s sunny outside but Londoners with gardens are among the lucky few.

Fear not dear flat-dwellers! Some of the city’s parks will let you get your grill on but it may mean venturing out of west London.

Barbecues are banned because of fire risk in all eight London Royal Parks.

This means no grilling in Richmond, Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, Bushy Park, St James Park, Green Park, Greenwich Park, Regents Park and Primrose Hill, Brompton Cemetery or Victoria Tower Gardens.

The councils of Brent, Ealing and Harrow also don't permit barbecues in any of their parks.

But don't panic there are still some spots where you can legally sizzle and to help you we've put together a list of the best ones.

Lincoln's Inn Fields, Westminster

(Image: Getty Images)

Close to Holborn this central green space let's you grill right at the heart of the city. It's the largest public square in London and celebrates is long-standing community spirit by letting visitors barbecue all they like.

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm

Waterlow Park, Camden

(Image: The People)

This historic 26 acre north London park is an idyllic place to light the coals and sit back while sausages sizzle.

If you get bored waiting for the burgers to be done you can take a turn round its three stunning ponds.

Opening hours: 7.30am to 9.30pm

Cantelowes Garden, Camden

Perfect for families this Camden Road park has an awesome play area and even a skateboarding bowl. The kids won't get bored with plenty to explore while you fiddle about with fire lighters.

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm

(hours might differ on Bank Holidays)

Highbury Fields, Islington

(Image: Google)

This 29-acre space is the largest in the borough and is home to Highbury Pool. There are even tennis courts for those wanting to work up a hunger before chowing down on barbecued bits.

Opening hours: Saturday and Sunday: closed

Monday to Friday: 7am to 7pm

(hours might differ on Bank Holidays)

London Fields, Hackney

(Image: Google)

Undoubtedly the hippest of all grilling hubs, London Fields has a dedicated space for barbecuers right next to an area of planted wild flowers. You can lay back and look cool while you wait for the charcoals to heat up.

Opening hours: 6.30am to 9pm

(hours might differ on Bank Holidays)

Caledonian Park, Islington

As well as a grade II listed clock tower Caledonian Park has woodland, grass meadows and a community orchard to boot.

It stays open until dusk so there's no rush to pack in the party of your thinking of setting up grill here.

Opening hours: 6.30am to 9pm

Burgess Park, Southwark

(Image: Google)

Popular with the Peckham set this may be the coolest place to barbie south of the river.

It's one of London's largest parks, with a whopping 140 acres to pick your perfect grilling spot from.

Opening hours: 24 hours a day