Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parts of the River Brent will be transformed into a picturesque and ecologically valuable greenway by Ealing Council .

The council has secured £375,000 of funding from the Mayor of London to transform underused and disconnected green space along the West London river.

The Greenford-Gurnell Greenway project is one of six initiatives to benefit from a £2.1 million funding grant to improve green spaces across the capital as part of the push to make London the world’s first National Park City.

This project will transform 18 hectares of land between Greenford Town Centre and Gurnell Leisure Centre, opening up routes and views along the riverside.

Reed beds, wetlands, meadows, woodland and orchards will be created to help boost biodiversity along the new greenway. The council says areas around the river will play an important role in reducing flooding and improving water quality.

Residents will also be able to enjoy the greenway and nature trails and a forest school site are also to be created.

Council leader Julian Bell said: “I’m delighted that we have secured funding for this project which, when complete, will see new green spaces interconnecting along the River Brent from Greenford to Gurnell Leisure Centre.

“The greenway will benefit the local environment with new reed beds and woodlands and will also provide great new opportunities for local people to walk, cycle and learn about nature. I am proud that Ealing is one of the leading boroughs in the movement to secure London’s status as the world’s first National Park City.”

The awards were made as part of the Mayor of London’s Greener City Fund, which supports large green space projects.