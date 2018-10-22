Warren Street Station was evacuated following a customer incident and the Victoria line was temporarily suspended.
There are still severe delays on the line after the line was briefly shut down and passengers were told to leave the station on Monday (October 22).
Lane restrictions are in place on Tottenham Court Road outside the station and queues are building on the northbound side.
No Victoria line trains are stopping at Warren Street station for the time being.
The Victoria line Twitter account warned travellers to use alternative routes.
It tweeted: “Service has resumed. We now have severe delays on the line due to a customer incident at Warren St.
“Victoria line trains are not stopping at Warren St. Tickets accepted on local buses, LDN Overground, South Western Railway and Southeastern. Please use alternative routes.”
Basement kitchen destroyed
An update from the London Fire Brigade here. A basement kitchen has been destroyed in the fire and one man left the property before firefighters arrived.
Still no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Severe delays
The Victoria line is still running with severe delays on the entire line.
Warren Street is open again
Warren Street has reopened and lines are running again as normal.
A person has died
A spokesperson for British Transport Police has said a person has died with serious injuries.
The spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.40pm today, officers were called to Warren Street London Underground station after reports of a person being struck by a train.
“Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service also attended and treated a person for serious injuries. However, despite their best efforts the person sadly died at the scene.
“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Where is Warren Street station?
Warren Street station is just off Euston Road and near Euston Square. Two lines go through it on the Underground - the Northern and Victoria lines.