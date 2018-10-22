Warren Street Station was evacuated following a customer incident and the Victoria line was temporarily suspended.

There are still severe delays on the line after the line was briefly shut down and passengers were told to leave the station on Monday (October 22).

Lane restrictions are in place on Tottenham Court Road outside the station and queues are building on the northbound side.

No Victoria line trains are stopping at Warren Street station for the time being.

The Victoria line Twitter account warned travellers to use alternative routes.

It tweeted: “Service has resumed. We now have severe delays on the line due to a customer incident at Warren St.

“Victoria line trains are not stopping at Warren St. Tickets accepted on local buses, LDN Overground, South Western Railway and Southeastern. Please use alternative routes.”

Follow our live blog below for updates and travel information.