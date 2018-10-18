An air ambulance landed near Neasden station after a man was struck by a train just after midday today (October 18).

Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him ‘as a priority’ to a major trauma centre.

The Jubilee line was briefly suspended between Willesden Green and Stanmore and severe delays remain on the rest of the line.

British Transport Police and paramedics are on the scene.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.15pm today (October 18) to Neasden Underground Station to reports of an incident.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a single responder in a car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre by road.”