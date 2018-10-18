An air ambulance landed near Neasden station after a man was struck by a train just after midday today (October 18).
Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him ‘as a priority’ to a major trauma centre.
The Jubilee line was briefly suspended between Willesden Green and Stanmore and severe delays remain on the rest of the line.
British Transport Police and paramedics are on the scene.
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.15pm today (October 18) to Neasden Underground Station to reports of an incident.
“We sent an ambulance crew, a single responder in a car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London's Air Ambulance.
"We treated a man at the scene and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre by road.”
Only minor delays
There are only minor delays now on the Jubilee line and the Met line is back to running a good service.
Man's condition unknown
The British Transport Police said they were called at 12.15pm to reports of a person hit by a train. He has been taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries are not clear yet.
Severe delays
Trains are running on the Jubilee line again but expect delays. The Metropolitan line is also struggling for the same reason and TfL warns there are severe delays on both lines.
Where is Neasden station?
Emergency services are outside the station, which is on Neasden Lane and not far from the North Circular.