There are queues stretching 12 miles on the M25 clockwise between Junction 16 and Junction 21 this evening (Monday, October 1).
Traffic is slow on the entire stretch, with the worst affected section between Junction 17 (Maple Cross) and Junction 20 (Kings Langley).
This is because of an accident involving three cars and a lorry.
According to traffic reports, a lorry on the opposite carriageway collided with the central reservation and shed its load onto the clockwise carriageway at Junction 18.
As a result there are delays of up to 85 minutes. Traffic is easing after all four lanes were initially closed but delays remain.
Diversions are in place.
Video and picture from the scene
Clean-up 'expected to be lengthy
Two lanes remain open at Junction 18 clockwise, but no lanes have been reopened on the other side. Traffic is still having to use the adjacent slip roads.
Investigation, clean-up and recovery expected to be lengthy, according to Highways England.
Traffic will go for the rest of the night
Normal traffic conditions won’t resume until 1am tomorrow morning! That’s according to Traffic England.
Picture from the scene
A picture of the lorry crash shows dozens of boxes scatted around the motorway. The full story will follow shortly.
The state of traffic
That big black line through the M25 means there is still a lot of traffic...
Video from the scene of the crash
Titter user @fourthkhan has posted a video of the scene of the crash, showing all the debris on the motorway following the crash.
Two lanes back open
Highways England say two lanes are open on the clockwise carriageway at Junction 18 past the scene of the collision.
The news isn’t as good on the anti-clockwise side as all lanes remain closed at Junction 18. Traffic is being diverted through adjacent slip roads.
Diversion in place
A diversion is in place between J17 and J20 of the M25. The route is via A405 Southbound, A411 Northbound and A41 Northbound to then rejoin the motorway at J20.
So what's the situation?
A lorry heading anti-clockwise hit the central reservation and spilled its load onto the opposite carriageway. This caused another accident on the clockwise side.
The entire motorway was closed at Junction 18 and an air ambulance landed.
This incident is not expected to clear until around 11pm tonight and there will be bad delays between Junction 17 and 19 in particular.