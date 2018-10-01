There are queues stretching 12 miles on the M25 clockwise between Junction 16 and Junction 21 this evening (Monday, October 1).

Traffic is slow on the entire stretch, with the worst affected section between Junction 17 (Maple Cross) and Junction 20 (Kings Langley).

This is because of an accident involving three cars and a lorry.

According to traffic reports, a lorry on the opposite carriageway collided with the central reservation and shed its load onto the clockwise carriageway at Junction 18.

As a result there are delays of up to 85 minutes. Traffic is easing after all four lanes were initially closed but delays remain.

Diversions are in place.

To keep up to date with the latest traffic developments on the incident, follow our live blog below.