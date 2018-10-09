There are major delays on Tube lines serving west London commuters this morning (Tuesday, October 9).
A reported fire at Kenton station forced the Bakerloo line between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone to be temporarily shut.
Posts on Twitter from passengers on the line reported a trackside fire and that their train had been stopped.
TfL now reports the line is running again but with severe delays.
These delays have added to problems elsewhere on the line.
There are severe delays on the Circle, Hammersmith & City and District lines thanks to a signal failure at Edgware Road.
The Circle and Hammersmith & City lines were temporarily suspended at about 7am this morning (October 9).
The District line is delayed between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road only because of the earlier signal failure.
You can follow the latest updates on the delays in our live blog below.
Bakerloo is back!
Good news! The Bakerloo line is back to running a good service on the entire line.
Overground delays
In the north of the city, there are some delays between Edmonton Green and Cheshunt, Hertfordshire because of a faulty train at Liverpool Street.
Always look on the bright side, right?
Some more good news
It’s coming up to 8.30am and we’re really into the thick of rush hour but there is some good news for commuters.
The Circle line and the Hammersmith & City line are both now running with minor delays rather than severe delays, according to TfL, as the services continue to recover from the signal failure at Edgware Road earlier this morning.
Still no sign of any significant improvement on the Bakerloo line but the Tube is starting to look better than it did just 20 or so minutes ago.
Tickets accepted on buses
If you’ve had enough of the Circle line or the Hammersmith & City then you can take a bus in zone 1 or 2. Tickets are being accepted.
You can also take any bus on any reasonable route instead of the Bakerloo line.
Good news for the DIstrict line
The District line is back to running a normal service, although the same can’t yet be said of the Bakerloo, Hammersmith & City and Circle lines.
So what's going on?
Good morning and welcome to our live updates on a bad morning for the Tube. You’ve got to expect delays and crowded trains if you’re taking one of these lines:
Bakerloo line - severe delays between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone
Circle line - severe delays on entire line
Hammersmith & City line - severe delays on entire line
Overground - minor delays between Watford Junction and Euston