There are major delays on Tube lines serving west London commuters this morning (Tuesday, October 9).

A reported fire at Kenton station forced the Bakerloo line between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone to be temporarily shut.

Posts on Twitter from passengers on the line reported a trackside fire and that their train had been stopped.

TfL now reports the line is running again but with severe delays.

These delays have added to problems elsewhere on the line.

There are severe delays on the Circle, Hammersmith & City and District lines thanks to a signal failure at Edgware Road.

The Circle and Hammersmith & City lines were temporarily suspended at about 7am this morning (October 9).

The District line is delayed between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road only because of the earlier signal failure.

You can follow the latest updates on the delays in our live blog below.