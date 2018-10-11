Earl’s Court station has reportedly been closed following a ‘customer incident’ with video on social media showing an air ambulance landing in the area.

The station was 'evacuated' at about 9am today (October 11).

Reports on social claim a man jumped onto the tracks at the station – though this has not yet been confirmed by the British Transport Police.

Earl’s Court is a key train station connecting the District line services to Richmond, Ealing Broadway, Wimbledon and High Street Kensington.

The Piccadilly line also stops at the station.

It is not yet clear who the ambulance service treated and what injuries, if any were sustained.

Follow our live updates on the aftermath of the evacuation in our blog below.