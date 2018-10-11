Earl’s Court station has reportedly been closed following a ‘customer incident’ with video on social media showing an air ambulance landing in the area.
The station was 'evacuated' at about 9am today (October 11).
Reports on social claim a man jumped onto the tracks at the station – though this has not yet been confirmed by the British Transport Police.
Earl’s Court is a key train station connecting the District line services to Richmond, Ealing Broadway, Wimbledon and High Street Kensington.
The Piccadilly line also stops at the station.
It is not yet clear who the ambulance service treated and what injuries, if any were sustained.
The British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Earls Court station at 8.50am today (October 11) after concerns for the welfare of a person on the tracks.
“Officers attended alongside the colleagues from the London Ambulance Service, and a person was taken to a place of safety.”
A man was treated at Earl’s Court Station, the ambulance service have said.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 8:49am today (October 11) to Earls Court Station to reports of an incident.
“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a man and took him to hospital.”