The A4 has been completely closed in Isleworth for a ‘police incident’.
The road is shut in both directions between Syon Lane at Gillette Corner and Wood Lane because of what is reportedly a serious crash near Warkworth Gardens.
The road was closed by police at 10.25 am this morning (November 28).
This incident has not yet been confirmed by police but TfL Traffic News say emergency services are investigating an incident.
Its account tweeted: “A4 Great West Road is closed in *both directions* between Syon Lane (Gillette Corner) and Wood Lane whilst emergency services investigate an incident near the [junction with] Warkworth Gardens.
“Traffic is currently heavy and slow-moving on diversion in the area- expect delays.”
We have approached police for more information.
Stay up to date with the latest on this developing story as we get it on our live blog below:
Officers went with specialist colleagues
A spokeswoman for police said: “Police were called at 9.47am on Wednesday, November 28 to reports of a suspicious item near the A4, by Syon Lane, Isleworth.
“Officers attended with specialist colleagues. Road closures were put in place. London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade attended as a precaution.
“The item was declared non-suspicious and the incident stood down. Roads have since re-opened.”
All lanes roepened
And all lanes have been reopened and traffic is returning to normal for this time of day.
Suspicious package was found
Police have told us a suspicious package was found but it turned out it was nothing to be worried about and the incident has been stood down. police will send us more information shortly.
Where is the incident on the A4?
Police closed the road between Syon Lane and Wood Lane and the incident is believed to have happened near Warkworth Gardens.
What do we know so far?
We know police closed the A4 Great West Road in both directions between Gillette Corner and Wood Lane for an ‘incident’.
It’s not clear what this incident is exactly but one passer-by has told us it looks like a ‘huge crash’.
We have approached police for more information on this and will update you as soon as we know more.