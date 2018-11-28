The A4 has been completely closed in Isleworth for a ‘police incident’.

The road is shut in both directions between Syon Lane at Gillette Corner and Wood Lane because of what is reportedly a serious crash near Warkworth Gardens.

The road was closed by police at 10.25 am this morning (November 28).

This incident has not yet been confirmed by police but TfL Traffic News say emergency services are investigating an incident.

Its account tweeted: “A4 Great West Road is closed in *both directions* between Syon Lane (Gillette Corner) and Wood Lane whilst emergency services investigate an incident near the [junction with] Warkworth Gardens.

“Traffic is currently heavy and slow-moving on diversion in the area- expect delays.”

We have approached police for more information.

