The North Circular has been closed in both directions in Ealing after a car collided with a pedestrian.

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police Service has confirmed, and the stretch remains closed between Uxbridge Road and Gunnersbury Lane.

Emergency services closed the road off to oncoming traffic at around 2.20pm and it is not yet clear when the road will reopen.

Traffic queues are back to the Hanger Lane Gyratory. The average speed for drivers currently travelling between Uxbridge Road and Hanger Lane is reportedly 5mph, with delays of up to nine minutes.

Delays are also building up to Chiswick Roundabout.

The London Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

